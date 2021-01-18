DHQ says 35 bandits killed, many rustled cows recovered by troops

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has confirmed the killing of no fewer than 35 Boko Haram terrorists and the recovery of many rustled cows stolen by bandits in Zamfara State.

This was revealed in a statement issued on Monday by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, Major General John Enenche.

In the statement issued in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, Enenche said that the operation was carried out by troops of Operation Hadarin Daji following credible intelligence.

Enenche further revealed in the statement that on the 17th of January, troops deployed at Maradun received information of reprisal attack by armed bandits at Janbako Village in Maradun LGA of Zamfara State.

He said, “Following credible intelligence on the movement of armed bandits with rustled animals at Bungudu LGA of Zamfara State, troops of Forward Operating Base Kekuwuje on the 17 January 2021, responded immediately and made contact with bandits.

“In the course of the encounter, 30 armed bandits were neutralised while 24 cows and an unspecified number of sheep were recovered.

“Similarly, still on same 17 January 21, troops deployed at Maradun received information of reprisal attack by armed bandits at Janbako Village in Maradun LGA of Zamfara State.

“Troops swiftly mobilized to the area to forestall the reprisal attack. They were ambushed short of Janbako Village where firefight ensued.

“The gallant troops overwhelmed the bandits and neutralised five of them.

“Currently troops are in pursuit of fleeing bandits,” Enenche concluded.

