DHQ says 602 repentant Boko Haram terrorists take oat not to kill, commit other crimes again

The Defence Headquarters on Thursday said that 602 repentant Boko Haram terrorists had in the last one week swore Oath of Allegiance to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Boko Haram terrorists operating majorly in the North-East of the country, have continuously killed innocent Nigerians in their numbers, and destroyed properties among other crimes.

However, President Muhammadu Buhari-led government of Nigeria introduced a programme under which members of the terrorist group that repent and surrender are de-radicalised, rehabilitated and re-integrated into the society.

Giving an update on the Armed Forces of Nigeria operations between July 9 and July 16 at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday, the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, John Enenche, said the 602 repentant Boko Haram members relinquished their membership of the terrorist group and underwent De-radicalisation, Rehabilitation and Re-Integration (DRR) programme by Operation SAFE CORRIDOR.

He said they completed DRR programme at Malam Sidi Camp and then took Oath before an 11 member quasi-judicial panel to be law abiding citizens.

Enenche said, “The reason behind the Oath of Allegiance is to emphasise their loyalty, discipline and obedience to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and thereby making a commitment.

“The implication is that, at the end of the programme, if they commit any offence, they stand to forfeit all privileges and will be liable for offence against the state.

“It is heartwarming to state that Operation SAFE CORRIDOR has successfully coordinated the DRR programme for 882 ex Boko Haram members including the 280 earlier graduated.

“Thus, the message here is clear to others out there; surrender and be profiled accordingly for the DRR privilege.”

On armed forces operation in the North-East, he said that troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE (OPLD) conducted several operations at various locations leading to the killing of terrorists, destruction of their equipment and structures as well as recovery of various items.

He said there were also several air bombardments at different terrorist’s locations at the fringes of the Sambisa forest and Bulabulin in Damboa Local Government Area.

Noting that several BHT/ISWAP criminals and gun trucks were also “deleted” during the period, Enency added:

“Also, within the period, troops of Operation SAHEL SANITY in the North West rescued five kidnapped victims who were abducted in Isa and Sabon Birni Local Government Areas of Sokoto State.

“The abductees were kidnapped in June. Troops also arrested five members of Yan Sakai group as well as a gun fabricator along Maga-Kyabu-Tadurga village.

“Equally, troops of Operation SAHEL SANITY backed by the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI neutralised six armed bandits in an encounter that took place on July 14 at Komani Hills within Rukudawa general area of Zamfara State.

“Arms and ammunition including 34 motorcycles were recovered.”

According to him, the week under review also saw 714 rustled livestock comprising 302 rustled cows and 412 sheep recovered in Zamfara State.

The week succes, he said brought about a renewed vigour and determination on the side of the gallant troops in tackling the security challenge in the North-West zone of the country.

He said that the Military High Command were pleased with last week operations and were commending all the gallant troops of the Armed Forces and personnel of other security agencies that played parts in the various operations across the country.

He said, “Troops are further encouraged to remain resolute and decisive in curtailing the activities of the enemies of the country. The High Command, also reassures the general public of its commitment to securing the country.

“Members of the general public are, as always, enjoined to continue providing timely information on the activities of criminals in their various localities to the nearest military and other security agencies location for prompt action.”

