DHQ speaks on soldiers’ alleged killing of four looters in Jos, dumping their bodies in pond

The Defence Headquarters has reacted to media claims that soldiers killed four persons in Jos, Plateau State and dumped their bodies in a pond during a clampdown on looters in the state.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, denied the report in a statement on Saturday, saying that it was malicious and mischievous publication against the Nigerian Military.

After the peaceful EndSARS protest got hijacked by hoodlums following the shooting of peaceful EndSARS protesters in Lekki, Lagos, there were looting and destruction of public and private property in many states of the federation.

Some looters, who attacked the residence of a former House of Representatives Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, in Jos were said to have been allegedly shot at by soldiers.

The soldiers were said to have killed four of them, took their corpse and dumped them in a pond.

However, responding to the claim of the event which took place on October 25, Enenche said:

“Troops of STF, OPSH who were deployed to bring the situation under control arrived at the residence and apprehended a total number of 30 looters.

“Additionally, a total of 114 hoodlums comprising 21 females and 93 males were apprehended for looting.

“I will also like to state that the timely intervention of our troops at the residence of the former speaker ensured that the situation was nipped in the bud.

“Thus, the story is a malicious and mischievous publication against the Nigerian Military and Operation Safe Haven in particular, that has commendably fostered peace in Plateau State.

“One, therefore, wonders where there was shooting for a situation that was managed professionally to bring the situation under control.

“Consequently, the Defence Headquarters wishes to commend the highly professional troops of Operation Safe Haven for their dedication to duty.

“Also, members of the general public are assured of their safety and encouraged to go about their lawful activities without any fear.

“However, it is advisable for media organisations to ensure they verify their facts before rushing to publish untrue and unverified stories.”

Recall that Nigerians soldiers were alleged to have also shot and carried dead bodies of the peaceful EndSARS protesters they allegedly killed during the shooting at Lekki tollgate in Lagos State on October 20.

