Sports
Di Maria joins Juventus on free transfer after leaving PSG
Argentina forward, Angel di Maria has joined Italian Serie A club Juventus on a free transfer.
The 34-year-old agreed to a one-year contract with the club.
Di Maria, a former Manchester United and Real Madrid star, left French Ligue 1 side Paris St-Germain at the end of last season after seven years.
Read Also: Messi, Di Maria shine as Argentina thrash Italy 3-0 in Finalissima
Di Maria won five French league titles with PSG, scoring 92 goals in 295 games.
Meanwhile, France midfielder Paul Pogba has arrived in Turin, with his move to Juventus set to be confirmed.
Pogba, 29, left United at the end of his contract this summer and is returning to Juventus six years after the Premier League club re-signed him for a then world record £89m fee.
