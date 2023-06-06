News
Di Maria leaves Juventus after ‘difficult & complicated season’
Juventus’ Argentine winger Angel Di Maria has made known that he will leave the club during the summer transfer window.
It was in July 2022 that Di Maria transferred from Paris Saint-Germain to Juventus.
His one-year stay with Juventus was hampered by injuries, and the Bianconeri were also docked 10 league points, keeping them out of the UEFA Champions League next season.
The former Real Madrid and Manchester United player confirmed his departure via his social media handle on Tuesday.
“I have come to the end of a difficult and complicated period,” he said
“I leave safe in the knowledge I gave my club to continue winning titles but it was not possible.
“I leave with a bitter taste at not having succeeded, but with the joy of bringing with me as many friends in this marvellous locker room that I was a part of.
“Thank you to all my teammates for the affection that they showed me from the first day, I always felt at home.
“I salute all the Juventini for their daily affection. A big hug the will carry you in my heart.”
Di maria played 40 times for Juventus this season, recording eight goals and seven assists.
With 62 points from 38 games, Juventus finished the Serie A season in seventh place.
