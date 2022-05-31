Di Maria plans to retire from Argentina squad after Qatar World Cup

Argentina forward Angel Di Maria has expressed his desire to leave the international scene for younger footballers.

The Paris Saint-Germain star said he would retire from international football after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He made the announcement on Monday ahead of Argentina’s match against Italy on Wednesday at Wembley.

Di Maria, a former Real Madrid and Manchester United winger, who has played 121 times for the national side and scored 24 goals, said it would be time to call it quits later this year.

“After this World Cup it will be time, there are a lot of lads who are at the international level, who are getting better and little by little they are going to show that they are at this standard,” Di Maria was quited by AS.

He added, “continuing at the international level would be a bit selfish after so many years and having achieved what I wanted to achieve.”

The 34-year-old scored the winner last July as Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 to win the Copa America and lift their first major title in 28 years.

Di Maria helped PSG win the French Ligue 1 this season, and will reportedly leave the club this summer.

