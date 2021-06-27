Politics
Dialogue the solution to Nigeria’s challenges – Gov Bello
The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Sunday reaffirmed his commitment to the unity of Nigeria, saying the country would never divide.
He also insisted that dialogue remained the solution all forms of agitations in the country.
The governor, according to a statement issued in Lokoja by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, stated this when he paid a courtesy visit to the Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, in Umuahia.
He said Nigeria would never divide despite ploys by some people to stir problems using religious and ethnic divides.
READ ALSO: ‘Don’t blame Buhari for Nigeria’s collective failure,’ Gov Bello tells colleagues
Bello said: “We can have differences and skirmishes here and there which by the grace of God, we shall overcome them and Nigeria will remain together.”
He commended Ikpeazu for the warm reception offered him and his entourage, saying the Abia governor had been a very good friend.
According to him, Ikpeazu was the first governor that called directly to congratulate him when he was first sworn in as governor of Kogi State in January 2016.
