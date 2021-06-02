‘Dialogue with separatist groups to douse tension in Nigeria,’ Falana counsels FG | Ripples Nigeria

News
‘Dialogue with separatist groups to douse tension in Nigeria,’ Falana counsels FG
A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to dialogue with various separatist groups in the country.
Falana made the call at the South-West Zonal Public Hearing on the Review of 1999 Constitution organized by House of Representatives in Lagos.
He said the government should seek peace rather than declaring war on the groups.
Falana said: “We are suggesting that the Federal Government should enter into meaningful dialogue with all separatists groups so that perceived injustice can be addressed.
“This is the only way to guarantee peace in the country.”
The rights activist also urged members of the National Assembly to take over the control of the nation’s economy and ensure that every spending goes through appropriation.
“Right now, the Central Bank of Nigeria and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank have taken over the control of the country’s economy.
“We want to appeal to you, don’t allow the Executives to withdraw money from the Federation Account to another account without appropriation of the National Assembly,” he added.
