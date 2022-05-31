Diamond Bank former director, Chizoma Okoli, acquires more stake in Access Holdings

Former Diamond Bank Executive Director, Chizoma Okoli, has acquired almost a million naira worth of shares in Access Holdings, the parent company of Access Bank, as she continues to increase her indirect stake in the financial institution.

Okoli, who is one of the top 15 investors in Access Bank, began her banking career at Diamond Bank in 1992, as Executive Trainee in Operations Unit, before rising to become the firm’s Executive Director in September 2016.

She is currently the Deputy Manager, Retail South, for Access Bank, which she joined following the acquisition of Diamond Bank in March 2019. This acquisition made Access Bank the largest bank in Nigeria and Africa by customer base.

Okoli has been acquiring shares of Access Bank, through her firm, FM & Y Limited, since 2021, closing the year with 1.50 million shares, against the 1.43 million shares she held in 2020.

The investment banker has now topped her shareholdings with the acquisition of N982,015 worth of shares, having purchased 98,697 shares on May 26, 2022, at the cost of N9.89kobo per share.

She now holds about 1.60 million shares, which is now worth N16.06 million, based on Access Holdings closing share price of N10 on May 31, 2022.

Her presence in the capital market, as a top executive of Access Bank, shows the believe of a growth prospect in the firm’s share, in the near or long term. Already, Access Holdings share has appreciated by 7.52% year-to-date.

