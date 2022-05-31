Business
Diamond Bank former director, Chizoma Okoli, acquires more stake in Access Holdings
Former Diamond Bank Executive Director, Chizoma Okoli, has acquired almost a million naira worth of shares in Access Holdings, the parent company of Access Bank, as she continues to increase her indirect stake in the financial institution.
Okoli, who is one of the top 15 investors in Access Bank, began her banking career at Diamond Bank in 1992, as Executive Trainee in Operations Unit, before rising to become the firm’s Executive Director in September 2016.
She is currently the Deputy Manager, Retail South, for Access Bank, which she joined following the acquisition of Diamond Bank in March 2019. This acquisition made Access Bank the largest bank in Nigeria and Africa by customer base.
Okoli has been acquiring shares of Access Bank, through her firm, FM & Y Limited, since 2021, closing the year with 1.50 million shares, against the 1.43 million shares she held in 2020.
Read also :Access Holdings acquires pension business, First Guarantee Pension, with troubled past
The investment banker has now topped her shareholdings with the acquisition of N982,015 worth of shares, having purchased 98,697 shares on May 26, 2022, at the cost of N9.89kobo per share.
She now holds about 1.60 million shares, which is now worth N16.06 million, based on Access Holdings closing share price of N10 on May 31, 2022.
Her presence in the capital market, as a top executive of Access Bank, shows the believe of a growth prospect in the firm’s share, in the near or long term. Already, Access Holdings share has appreciated by 7.52% year-to-date.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...