Diaspora Doctors say Rep’s bill to stem brain drain counter-productive, suggest solutions

Nigerian doctors practising abroad and under the auspices of Diaspora Medical Associations, have registered their opposition to the recently proposed bill sponsored by a member of the House of Representatives, Abiodun Ganiyu Johnson, that would require any Nigerian-trained medical and dental practitioners to practice in Nigeria for a minimum of five years before being granted a full license by relevant authorities.

The National Assembly‘s leadership was informed by the doctors’ associations that the bill that seeks to address the negative effects of brain drain may not be the most effective intervention to resolve the situation and will be counterproductive and fall short of its intended objectives in a letter jointly signed by their representatives in Canada, Germany, the United States, and several other countries.

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan; Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Dr. Ibrahim Oloriegbe and Chairman, House Committee on Health, Dr. Tanko Sununu, were also copied in the letter, dated April 11, 2023.

The correspondence was jointly signed by President, Nigerian Doctors’ Forum, South Africa (NDF-SA), Dr. Emeka Ugwu; President, Association of Nigerian Physicians in the Americas (ANPA), Dr. Chinyere Anyaogu; President, Medical Association of Nigerians Across Great Britain (MANSAG), Dr. Chris Agbo; President, Canadian Association of Nigerian Physicians and Dentists (CANPAD), Dr. Nnamdi Ndubuka and President, Nigerian Medical Association-Germany (NMA-Germany), Dr. AlAmin Dahiru.

According to the doctors, systemic failures that lead to maladaptive structures that create stress, undue load, physical and emotional suffering, lack of job satisfaction, poor working conditions, and much more fall on the shoulders of medical and dental professionals.

Read also:Crisis may be looming in health sector, as doctors demand salary review before May 29

The medical professionals observed that a weak care delivery system resulting from a lack of investment in healthcare to build a favorable atmosphere is a major contributor to brain drain. They said that the system did not support a culture of high reliability, professional development, or job satisfaction.

They listed a number of additional significant factors, including inadequate welfare programs, a high level of insecurity, few employment options, subspecialty training, sociopolitical instability, and economic instability.

“So, the question is why is the medical and dental profession being targeted? Focusing on one aspect of a problem without taking a holistic approach for a sustainable solution will be ineffective. Young professionals leave the country in search of better opportunities.

“Many are frustrated by consequences of governance failures that have progressively worsened over the past 30 years. The unfortunate reality is that the healthcare system is in a state of serious neglect, training and career development opportunities are limited, thus impairing earning potential. Insecurity is rampant. Equity and justice are lacking for the average Nigerian,” the petitioners stated.

The House of Representatives at the plenary had passed through second reading a bill to mandate medical doctors to practise in Nigeria for at least five years before moving abroad if they want.

The proposed legislation tilted, “bill for an Act to Amend the Medical and Dental Practitioners Act, Cap. M379, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, to mandate any Nigeria trained Medical or Dental Practitioner to Practice in Nigeria for a minimum of five before granted a full licence by the council in order to make quality health services available to Nigeria,” was sponsored by Hon. Ganiyu Johnson.

Johnson said the proposed legislation seeks to cure the exodus of brain drain and build the manpower in medical sector.He opined that Nigeria-trained medical or dental practitioners must work in the country for a minimum of five years before they are granted full licenses.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now