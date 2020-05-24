Did Mercy Aigbe’s estranged hubby marry a new wife? Siasia’s warning to Odemwingie, Ooni’s Queen Naomi speaks on rumours over her marriage and all the gist that won’t go away

QUEEN NAOMI & OBA ENITAN OGUNWUSI

Queen Naomi Shilekunola, the 26-year-old wife of Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwu­si, the Ojaja II, has denied reports making the rounds that her young marriage to the monarch has hit the rocks.

The Founder/President of En-Heralds, who was reacting to the rumours of her marriage crash which according to suggestions may have accounted for her continued absence from the palace, said that her marriage to the Ooni of Ife was still intact.

According to her “there have been strange rumours and unfounded tales making rounds on social media in recent times. I want all believers of good news to know that, it is all lies and a picture of how the peddlers of the evil news would have loved our love sto­ry to turn out.”

OLAMIDE

Head honcho of YBNL (Yahoo Boy No Laptop) Olamide is experiencing exciting times despite the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 virus as he was recently unveiled as a brand ambassador of itel Mobile.

The signing of the famous Afro-pop star was informed by the brand’s desire to enhance consumer engagement and endear more fans to her community, Marketing Communications Manager (West Africa), itel Mobile, Oke Umurhohwo, said after unveiling Olamide.

Speaking after he was unveiled as an ambassador for the brand Olamide Adedeji observed: “It feels very special working with a great brand that shares similar goals with you. This is more than a mere partnership; it is a relationship that would bring satisfaction and happiness to our audiences. I look forward to the great things we will do together in the days ahead.”

LANRE GENTRY & MERCY AIGBE

Hotelier and estranged hubby to Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has told all those who care to listen that it is not over yet with the thespian as they are both not yet divorced.

Lanre who was reacting to reports online that he has married another woman simply identified as @fab_mrsgentry after he shared her picture on social media informed that the woman in question is his brother’s wife and not his new lover as the report suggests.

“Who said that I have a new wife? A lot of people just make assumptions based on my Instagram posts. The lady that I referred to as my wife is my younger brother’s wife. She lives in London with her family.

“I called her my wife because she’s my brother’s wife. People didn’t read my post very well. I wouldn’t tell my supposed wife to greet her family.

“Me and Mercy are not fighting. If I want to see her, I would call her and if she needs anything, she also calls me. We have a good rapport. God has the final say over our relationship and He knows how it would turn out in the future,” Gentry said in an interview.

SIASIA VS ODEMWINGIE

Former coach of the Super Eagles, Samson Siasia has sounded a note of warning to ex-Super Eagles striker, Osaze Odemwingie, who made malicious claims of his (Siasia’s) alleged misdemeanor as coach at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, China.

Odemwingie had alleged when he was interviewed as a guest on the Super Eagles Instagram Live Page during the week, that he had issues with Siasia because he (Odemwingie) didn’t like his leadership style.

The former West Brom of England striker, also suggested that the issue of match-fixing which was rumoured in the camp at the time were responsible for the issues Siasia is challenging at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) after he was banned for life by FIFA on match fixing allegations.

However, Celebrity Gist can confirm that Siasia fired back warning his ex-player to keep shut or prepare to hear from his lawyers demanding proof of the allegations from the former Super Eagles striker or risk receiving court summons.

“I am alive (to reply to him). Osaze should better show me evidence of his allegations or shut up his mouth. The next letter will come from my lawyer, not me exchanging words with him,” Siasia warned.

OMOTOLA

Sultry Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Eke was in high spirits during the week when she took to social media to celebrate 25 years as a successful Nollywood thespian.

Omotola who wowed movie buffs and freaks alike when she featured in her breakaway movie, ‘Mortal Inheritance’ years ago, took to Instagram to celebrate the highpoints of her illustrious career in the movie world.

The mother of four who started out as a model and later veered into acting and singing wrote: “What!!! Stop press Lol… It just occurred to me that this year is my 25th year in entertainment!!! 25th anniversary… 2020!!! #Timeflies#Godisgood#Grateful.”

Continuing, the actress said: “The laugh you have ……When you know the things coming are way bigger than the things past than the things past!! 25yearsStrong. What would you love to see me still do? say #Next25? #Godisdoingit.”

PICTURE PERFECT

Nollywood filmmaker, Biodun Stephen, has announced that her critically acclaimed 2017 comedy film, Picture Perfect is being adapted to television in a move which has got movie freaks and buffs alike smacking their lips.

Stephen, who took to her official Instagram page to make the announcement, noted that the first and the second seasons are already set for release, while the follow up seasons are still in the works.

We gather that the ´Picture Perfect´ series titled ´Raising Jobestina´ will focus on Jobe and Kumbi co-parenting Jobestina and how that intersects their different worlds as guardians.

WAJE

Recall that soulful singer, Waje once threatened to quit the music scene in 2015 over her inability to break even in the industry after spending time, energy and effort to make headway to no avail.

Celebrity Gist can confirm that the singer has now found a new lease of life after revealing that finding God has since repositioned her self-esteem and career following criticisms that she looked awful as an artiste.

She said: “In 2015, I dedicated that year to finding God. I was in church Wednesdays and Sundays. I stopped listening to music because I couldn’t listen to any type of music ex­cept gospel music because I would go mad; it was the only thing that made me feel good. It started becoming a difficult task for me to get angry, then I noticed something, everybody kept on saying “Waje you’re looking younger.”

The singer went on to reveal further that: “When the spirit of God comes upon you, it takes the old and replaces it with the new, so what everybody was seeing was the glory. It now went down to my music that even on stage when I’m performing, I started understanding that it wasn’t just about the audience, it was about me.”

THE DELIVERY BOY

The much talked about Nollywood movie, ‘The Delivery Boy’ has emerged making the local movie proud, days after premiering on American movie streaming site, Netflix.

The Boko Haram inspired story which features Jemima Osunde, who plays the role of Nkem and Jammal Ibrahim, who plays the role of Amir, among others, became the number one most-streamed film on Netflix, a few days after it premiered on the American video streaming company.

This feat has also been achieved by other Nollywood flicks like ‘Love is War’ and ‘Chief Daddy’. ‘The Delivery Boy’ joins a long list of Nollywood films that seem to be gradually taking over Netflix.

The film, which bagged 12 nominations at the 2019 Africa Movie Academy Award (AMAA), has been screened at over 10 local and international Film Festivals in the last two years, was premiered on the streaming platform last Thursday.

