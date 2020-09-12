Diego Simeone self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus

Atletico Madrid manager, Diego Simeone has gone into self-isolation after his test for coronavirus returned positive.

The 50-year-old is showing no symptoms according to the club.

Atletico returned from a training camp on Friday and the manager’s was the only positive result from subsequent testing.

The Spanish topflight, the La Liga kicked off the new season this weekend.

But Atletico are not involved in the opening fixtures, and are due to start their season against Granada on 27 September.

Cases of coronavirus are rising in Spain with 12,183 positive tests being recorded in the last 24 hours, along with 48 deaths.

