Diesel tanker explodes in Lagos | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Diesel tanker explodes in Lagos
A diesel-laden tanker has exploded around Banire bus stop in the Egbeda area of Lagos State.
The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident on Monday, said the driver lost control of the truck after it experienced a brake failure.
He noted that the explosion occurred when the truck fell off the road. He however said no life was lost.
He said, “Investigation conducted by the team upon arrival at the scene revealed that a fully loaded tanker with diesel had a brake failure, lost control and fell off the road leading to an explosion and fire outburst.
“However, no casualty recorded nor any properties razed in the unfortunate inferno. The fire has been successfully subdued by men of the LASEMA LRU Fire service and LASG Fire service while dampening down is ongoing.”
