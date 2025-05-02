Diezani Alison-Madueke’s documentary ‘Is It Your Money?’ finally released

One year after its viral teaser was released, prompting conversation around the region and becoming a top trending topic on Twitter, Diezani Alison-Madueke’s widely anticipated documentary ‘Is It Your Money?’ has finally been released

The release of the docu-series ‘Is It Your Money?’ was announced today, the 2nd of May, 2025, with an official trailer released on the Instagram handle of its director, Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity).

The four-part docu-series is “the definitive story of how Diezani Alison-Madueke went from the most powerful woman in Africa to Nigeria’s most wanted international fugitive.”

READ ALSO: Court to hear EFCC’s objection in Diezani’s move to reclaim forfeited assets May 29

Hailed as the biggest budget documentary from West Africa to date and primarily funded by the MacArthur Foundation, it was shot across 3 countries – Nigeria, the United Kingdom, and the United States – and across eight cities.

“This has been almost three years of the most painstaking research, shooting, investment, fact-checking, post-production, and fending off multiple threats that we will not talk about just yet,” the director, Jideonwo, says.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now