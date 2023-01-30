Diezani moves to vacate forfeiture order on assets

A former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, has approached the Federal High Court in Abuja to vacate an order granting the forfeiture of her assets to the Federal Government.

Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon of the same court had in October last year ordered the forfeiture of the ex-minister’s assets to the government.

The judge gave the order while ruling on an application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The assets include two buildings located at Plot 1854 Mohammed Mahashir Street, and No. 6, Aso Drive, in the highbrow Asokoro and Maitama Districts of Abuja.

Others are a BMW saloon car and a black Jaguar saloon car valued at N36 million.



The commission had earlier planned to sell the assets on January 9.

Alison-Madueke, who left the country shortly after the 2015 general elections, had been mentioned in several corruption cases involving top government officials in former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

In a motion marked FHC/ABJ/CS/21/2023, filed on January 6 by his counsel, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), the ex-minister sought an order extending the time within which to apply for the vacation of the court’s order on the assets.

She also asked the court to stop the planned sale of the assets by EFCC.

