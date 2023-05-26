Diezani sues AGF, EFCC for alleged defamation, demands N100bn in damages

A former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, has sued the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) for alleged defamation at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The EFCC has initiated moves to prosecute the former minister for alleged corruption during ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

Alison-Madueke left the country shortly after the 2015 general election and rebuffed attempts by the commission to bring her to justice for the alleged crimes against the state.

In a writ of summons dated May 26, 2023, and filed on her team of lawyers led by Mike Ozekhome (SAN), the ex-minister demanded N100 billion from the respondents as damages over the “injurious, malicious and libelous publications” against her since 2015.



READ ALSO: Alleged corruption: Diezani asks court to vacate arrest warrant

She also asked the EFCC and the AGF to publish a public apology in three national newspapers on the same matter.

The EFCC publications, according to Alison-Madueke, were designed to lower her reputation and integrity in the opinion of right-thinking members of the society within and outside Nigeria.

The respondents have 14 days from the service of the summons to enter their defence.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now