Diezani sues AGF, EFCC for alleged defamation, demands N100bn in damages
A former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, has sued the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) for alleged defamation at the Federal High Court, Abuja.
The EFCC has initiated moves to prosecute the former minister for alleged corruption during ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.
Alison-Madueke left the country shortly after the 2015 general election and rebuffed attempts by the commission to bring her to justice for the alleged crimes against the state.
In a writ of summons dated May 26, 2023, and filed on her team of lawyers led by Mike Ozekhome (SAN), the ex-minister demanded N100 billion from the respondents as damages over the “injurious, malicious and libelous publications” against her since 2015.
READ ALSO: Alleged corruption: Diezani asks court to vacate arrest warrant
She also asked the EFCC and the AGF to publish a public apology in three national newspapers on the same matter.
The EFCC publications, according to Alison-Madueke, were designed to lower her reputation and integrity in the opinion of right-thinking members of the society within and outside Nigeria.
The respondents have 14 days from the service of the summons to enter their defence.
