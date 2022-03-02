Diezani’s ally, Omokorie denies buying cars, houses for ex-minister in trial for alleged N1.6bn fraud

The Chairman of Atlantic Energy Brass Development Limited, Jide Omokorie, on Tuesday denied he bought houses and cars for a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, and some officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

He stated this at the resumed hearing on his trial for alleged money laundering at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Omokorie on a 15-count charge of money laundering and procurement fraud to the tune of N1.6 billion in 2020.

Other defendants are Atlantic Energy Brass Development Limited, Atlantic Energy Drilling Concept Limited, former Managing Director of the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), , Victor Briggs and Abiye Membere.

Omokorie, who was led in evidence by lead defence counsel, R.A. Lawal-Rabana, said the allegations that he purchased houses for the ex-minister and NNPC officials were outright falsehood.

He said: “My answer is simple. There was nothing like that. I did not do anything like that. There is no document to that effect. I did not give anything to Diezani as alleged.



“There is nothing between me and the minister that was more than official. I did not conspire with anyone. I had a facility of about $100m in Florida. Even here, the generators I am using in my office, two of them, First Bank gave me as one of their best customers. So, how can anyone say that I defrauded the government? For what!”

He also dismissed claims he bought cars for NNPC officials.

Omokorie added: “Buying cars is part of my philanthropic gesture. I buy cars for people, churches, NGO, and my friends.

“I never gave any car to Mbanefo. I gave a car to the King of Obosi who is my friend, and Mbanefo happens to be from Obosi. I am the Enyimba of Obosi and up till today, I go to the palace for meetings. My company is a very big company and I gave them instructions that I wanted to give a car to my friend, the king of Obosi for the chieftaincy title he conferred on me. My company’s management then gave the car to kabiyesi. It was in the papers. The local television in Anambra carried it. Mbanefo is from Obosi, and we met at the palace. The company gave the car to Mbanefo to give to the Igwe.”

