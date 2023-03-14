Politics
Dino Melaye accuses INEC of imputing wrong figures into BVAS
A spokesman for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dino Melaye, has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), of imputing the wrong figures while transferring results into the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), in the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.
INEC is doing the wrong thing,wrong imputation going on. We will expose any wrong imputation and figures changing as upload and back end transfer is going on. We will shock INEC and the ICT department. Jail loading for many. SDM
— Senator Dino Melaye. (SDM) (@_dinomelaye) March 13, 2023
Disclosing this on his Twitter handle on Monday, Melaye, said there were strong evidences that the electoral body compromised during the election, adding that the PDP would expose any wrong imputation and change in figures by the commission as it transfers election results to the backend server.
READ ALSO:Melaye slams Wike for mocking PDP’s loss at elections
“INEC is doing the wrong thing, wrong imputation going on. We will expose any wrong imputation and figures changing as upload and backend transfer is going on.
“We will shock INEC and the ICT department. Jail loading for many,” the former lawmaker tweeted.
