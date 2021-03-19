Dino Melaye calls for reversal of $1.6bn budgeted for renovation of 'dead' refinery | Ripples Nigeria

Former Kogi senator, Dino Melaye, has berated the Federal Government for approving $1.5 billion to renovate ‘dead’ Port Harcourt Refinery.

In a video he posted on his official Twitter page on Thursday evening, the former Senator who sought a reversal of the funds alleged that the money was approved to be squandered by the lawmakers.

In his words, “It is sad to note that the Federal the Government wants to spend 1.5 billion dollars to renovate Port Harcourt Refinery,

We are talking about over N700 billion.

Read also: Thugs from Kogi govt house on their way to destroy my home, Dino Melaye alleges

“You want to use over N700 billion to renovate a dead refinery, because Port Harcourt Refinery is dead. Not only moribund but dead.

“Are you using $1.5 billion for the embalmment of the dead refinery? Because this money is going to be spent on embalmment of a dead refinery.

“When will this stealing stop in this country? When will this inconsiderate corruption stop in this country?

“As anti-corruption network, as person of patriotism, we call on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately reverse this satanic and wicked nefarious decision.

“And those who are ready to benefit from this stealing, we are waiting and we are watching.

“We have no other country to call our own and we will not keep quite in the midst of this corruption. We have never had it so bad in this country, you want to use, over N700 billion for the embalment of a dead body, a dead Refinery.”

By Oluwakemi Adelagun….

Join the conversation

Opinions