‘Dino Melaye comedic, fails to address issues,’ says APC chieftain, Daniel Bwala

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Daniel Bwala, on Tuesday slammed a former Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, for claiming that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, would stroll to victory in the 2023 general elections.

Bwala, who appeared in a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, described the ex-lawmaker as comedic.

Melaye had on Monday described the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a baby weight to Atiku.

He branded the ruling APC as a monumental failure, adding that the PDP presidential candidate has what it takes to rule a diverse and complex country like Nigeria.

He said: “We in PDP have already told Atiku to put together his inaugural speech. A healthy, intellectually mobile, physically strong Atiku will defeat Bola Ahmed Tinubu. That is certain.”

Reacting, Bwala said the former Kogi West senator paid attention to personalities instead of the existential issues ravaging the country.

“I was not surprised Dino Melaye boasted. He is comedic. He paid attention to personalities, rather than pressing issues in the country. This is not what we need at the moment. We must come up with issue-based campaigns and convince Nigerians on what is possible.”

He also described the argument around Tinubu’s health as mundane, adding that the presidential candidate had traversed the length and breadth of the country.

