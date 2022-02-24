Dino Melaye labels APC most inconsistent party in Africa

A former lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye, has labeled the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the most inconsistent political party in Africa.

On Monday, the APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) shifted the party’s National Convention from February 26 to March 26.

The Committee also released a new timetable and schedule of activities for the Convention and Zonal Congresses.

Melaye, however, in a tweet made the controversial description, on Wednesday, in reaction to the postponed Convention.

He affirmed that the Chairmanship aspirants in the party would have to pay additional costs for billboard campaigns.

“Oh boy!!! APC National Chairmanship Aspirants don hear am oooo. So dem go pay for another month again for billboard display…since early last year. Most inconsistent political party in Africa. Person wey no get billboard sef fit come be their chairman ooo. SDM,” the tweet read.

