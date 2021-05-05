 Diocese wanted to confine me for 30days for calling Nnamdi Kanu my son —Mbaka | Ripples Nigeria
Politics

Diocese wanted to confine me for 30days for calling Nnamdi Kanu my son —Mbaka

Published

16 seconds ago

on

The Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu (AMEN), Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka has explained the circumstances behind his sudden disappearance on Wednesday, which led to speculations as to what could have happened to him.

The priest, whose disappearance raised a lot of security questions that led to a protest by his supporters, said he was summoned by the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese where he was kept incommunicado, without any access to the outside world.

Mbaka added that the plan of the Diocese was to keep him for 30 days but for the outcry by Nigerians and protest by his parishioners, it was forced to release him.

Mbaka said the Diocese was not particularly happy with a recent statement he made where he said that the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, was his spiritual son.

He added that a lot of issues were presented against him after which the Church leadership, led by Bishop Calistus Onaga, told him that he would remain indoors for one month, a period that would allow him pray and meditate over his activities.

The priest said he requested to be allowed to come out and address his parishioners, since he knew what could happen if he went missing for a period of time, before going back for the solitary confinement, but the Bishop refused.

“I told them, ‘let me go and address my parishioners and I will come back,’ but they said no. I also begged them to allow me send another priest to come and celebrate mass for you today, they said No,” Mbaka explained while addressing his members at the Adoration ground in Umuchigbo Nike, Enugu, after resurfacing.

“They said they were not happy I said Nnamdi Kanu is my spiritual son and that I blessed him.

“It was when they saw the protest and read about what the people were saying that Bishop Onaga allowed me to go.

“Are you the owner of my mouth? You can’t tell me who to bless? If you are not happy that I blessed someone, you have your own mouth, you can curse the person,” he said.

