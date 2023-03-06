News
Diphtheria: NCDC confirms 61 dead in Kano
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Monday at least 61 persons had been killed by diphtheria in Kano State.
Diphtheria is a contagious disease that affects the nose and throat, causing difficulty in breathing, heart failure, and even death.
It spreads easily through coughing and sneezing.
The symptoms include sore throat, fever, swollen lymph nodes, and weakness.
The NCDC Case Manager in Kano State, Dr. Salma Suwaid, disclosed this at a webinar with the theme: “Diphtheria outbreak in Nigeria: Vaccination Response,” organized by the agency in the state.
READ ALSO: Diphtheria: NCDC issues advisory to health workers as Kano death toll reaches 25
She said 783 patients – 360 females and 423 males – had been admitted to the hospital since the onset of the disease in the state last year.
Suwaid said: “We need to act fast and effectively to stop this outbreak from claiming more lives. Vaccination is our best defence against diphtheria, and we must ensure that everyone is vaccinated particularly children.
“The outbreak is largely due to low vaccination rates in the affected communities. Many people have not received the necessary vaccinations, leaving them vulnerable to infection.”
