Diplomatic missions harp on peaceful elections, urge parties to accept results

The Diplomatic Missions of the United Kingdom, United States, Australia, Japan, Norway and Canada in Nigeria, have further emphasized the need for a peaceful election in Nigeria, while advising political parties to accept the results of the elections in good faith.

The Missions which witnessed the signing of a second peace accord by the presidential candidates of political parties contesting in next Saturday’s Presidential elections, urged parties to channel their grievances through appropriate channels after the election instead of inciting violence.

The Diplomatic Missions of the six countries, in a joint statement on Wednesday, advised all the “actors in the election to support efforts to ensure the Nigerian people decide who wins the election” in order to calm tensions and avoid any inflammatory statement that can lead to violence before, during and after the elections.

They also called on all officials including security agencies to make sure they create a safe and conducive environment during the elections while urging candidates in the elections to pursue any challenge of the result through the appropriate legal channels.

“The Diplomatic Missions of the United States, Australia, Japan, Norway, Canada and the United Kingdom in Nigeria welcome the signing of the second Peace Accord by the candidate parties competing in the upcoming Presidential Election of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and fully commit to supporting all efforts that will ensure the Nigerian people decide who wins the election.

“We believe it is vital for Nigeria’s stability and democratic consolidation that the process is conducted and concluded safely, fairly and credibly.

“We encourage all actors to intervene proactively to calm any tensions and avoid any violence in the periods before, during and after the elections,” the joint statement said.

