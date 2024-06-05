Business
Diplomatic row looms as US lawmakers pressure Biden to secure Binance executive’s release in Nigeria
United States lawmakers are urging President Joe Biden and top officials to take immediate action to secure the release of Tigran Gambaryan, a Binance executive and former federal agent who they believe has been unlawfully detained in Nigeria for over three months.
In a strongly worded letter dated June 4, 2024, these policymakers addressed President Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger D. Carstens. Several House members, including Chairman Rep. Michael McCaul of the House Foreign GOP, expressing grave concerns about the Binance executive’s health and treatment in Nigerian custody.
Gambaryan, a U.S. citizen and distinguished former IRS agent, has been detained since February 26. At the time, he traveled to Nigeria for high-level meetings on Binance’s compliance issues.
Initially professional, the meetings turned hostile, leading to Gambaryan’s detention by Nigerian authorities. “The Government of Nigeria took Mr. Gambaryan hostage,” the lawmakers wrote.
Moreover, they detailed how Binance’s Gambaryan was forcibly taken to a government-owned house and held without communication for five days.
In addition, despite a court order on March 12 stating that the remand order had not been extended, Gambaryan’s detention continued unlawfully until new charges were filed. The action was taken allegedly in lieu of pursuing legal action against Binance. Hence, the letter emphasizes that Gambaryan “is being tried in lieu of pursuing legal action against his employer.”
Additionally, the conditions of Gambaryan’s detention have been severe. He is held in Kuje Prison, notorious for its harsh conditions, and has faced obstacles in meeting with his legal team without government supervision. More alarmingly, his health has deteriorated significantly.
“He tested positive for malaria, and when he requested hospital treatment, the prison officials declined his request,” the letter states.
It would be recalled that Binance’s Gambaryan collapsed in court on May 23, prompting a judge to order his transfer to a private hospital. However, adequate healthcare has not been provided as of June 4.
The lawmakers assert that Gambaryan’s detention meets the criteria for being “wrongfully detained by a foreign government,” as defined in the Robert Levinson Hostage Recovery and Hostage-Taking Accountability Act. They urgently request that his case be transferred to the Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs. In addition, they emphasized the need for swift action to ensure the Binance exec’s safety.
“Mr. Gambaryan’s health and well-being are in danger, and we fear for his life. Immediate action is essential to ensure his safety and preserve his life,” the letter urges. However, despite the efforts by the US, Nigeria has refused to comply, which could worsen the situation.
By: Babajide Okeowo
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...