‘Direct your anger to your leaders’, Shehu Sani tells Nigerians critical of Queen Elizabeth

A former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, on Saturday, told Nigerians reacting negatively to the demise of Queen Elizabeth II to have a rethink.

Ripples Nigeria reported that the Queen died Thursday, September 8th, 2022, and has since been replaced by King Charles III, her son.

Mixed reactions have emerged from Nigerians with some blaming the monarch for her alleged role in British colonialism of the country.

Others have also demanded that most important places such as the University of Nigeria Nsukka be named after the late Queen in honour of her historic role in the freedom of most African countries.

A Nigerian-born lecturer, Uju Anya of Carnegie Mellon University, had particularly stirred controversy on social media after making serious claims about the late Queen of England.

Anya who is a professor in the school’s Department of Modern Languages has been heavily criticized for describing the late Queen Elizabeth II as a “wretched woman” and a “genocidal colonizer.”

Reacting to this via his verified Twitter handle, the former Senator said Nigerians should rather channel their reservations to their government in lieu of vilifying the late Queen.

He added that the country was mired in turmoil despite its sixty two years of independence.

“Direct your anger to your leaders. Leave the Queen with her creator. Sixty two years of Independence is enough time for you to grow”, he said.

