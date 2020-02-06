Direct your enquiries on VAT to FIRS, minister tells Nigerians

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami, said on Thursday the Value Added Tax (VAT) does not fall under the ministry’s purview and as such he cannot intervene in the matter.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Mrs. Uwa Suleiman, the minister said his office has been inundated with complaints and enquiries on the recent 7.5 percent VAT deductions on voice calls and text messages, by some Mobile Network Operators (MNOs).

He, however, regretted that he could not intervene in the matter since it does not fall under his purview.”

The statement said that contrary to popular opinion in some quarters, the minister had no prior information on the matter, adding that all further enquiries and clarifications be directed to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The statement read: "The office of the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) has been inundated with complaints and enquiries concerning the recent 7.5 percent VAT deductions on voice calls and text messages by some Mobile Network Operators (MNOs).

“While we appreciate the support and efforts of well-meaning Nigerians who have sought clarifications in a civil manner, we wish to inform the general public that the issues of VAT, do not fall under the ministry’s purview.

“The office of the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy is not mandated to handle VAT.

“In the same vein, we also wish to notify the general public that contrary to popular opinion in some quarters, the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy had no prior consultation or awareness about the development. All further enquiries and clarifications may henceforth be directed to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), being the proper institution for tax matters.”

Pantani, however, assured Nigerians that the interest of all Nigerians would be protected during his tenure as minister.

