Directive on compulsory COVID-19 vaccination in Edo stands – Gov Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has reaffirmed the determination of the state government to restrict access to public facilities for residents who refuse to take the COVID-19 vaccines.

Obaseki had earlier ordered the compulsory vaccination of all people of the state for COVID-19.

The governor, who addressed journalists at a news briefing in Benin, threatened to impose lockdown in the state if residents failed to comply with the COVID-19 protocols.

He was reacting to a Rivers State High Court ruling which ordered the state government to maintain the status quo on the compulsory COVID-19 inoculation.

He said: “The attention of Edo State government has been drawn to an order by a High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers, directing the government to maintain the status quo on the purported compulsory COVID-19 vaccination for citizens.

“To the best of our knowledge, the order is, at best, speculative and preemptive, as the scheduled date for the commencement of enforcement of the directive is the second week of September.

“We want to reiterate that our directive on vaccination stands.”

