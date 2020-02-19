DIRI AS GOVERNOR: Bayelsa Speaker steps aside

The Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Monday Bubou-Obolo, on Wednesday announced his resignation from the position as number three citizen of the state.

His move comes on the heels of the inauguration of Douye Diri as governor of the state recently.

The now former speaker, and Governor Diri are from the same Bayelsa Central Senatorial District.

Having stepped aside, members of the House elected the Deputy Speaker, Abraham Ngobere, as the new Speaker of the Assembly.

The Supreme Court had recently sacked a former governor-elect of the state, David Lyon, and his deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremieoyo a day to their swearing-in. The apex court ordered INEC to withdraw their certificate of return, and issue same to the candidate who scored the second highest number of votes in the election and meets the constitutional requirements.

INEC later announced Diri as that candidate, and governor-elect, paving the way for his swearing-in.

