Diri forwards list of commissioner-nominees to Bayelsa Assembly

Six months after his inauguration, Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, on Thursday forwarded the names of 24 commissioner-nominees to the state House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

The Clerk of the Assembly, Mr. Owudogu Kozigena who read out the list of the nominees, said they were expected to appear before the House for screening on August 18.

The nominees are – Miss Preye Broadrick, Mr. Esau Andrew, Dr. Ibiere Jones, Chief Thompson Amule, Miss Grace Ekiotene, Mr. Maxwell Ebibai, and Mr. Stanley Braboke.

Others are – Moses Teibowei, Iselema Gbaranbiri, Chief David Alagoa, Mr .Dambo Birigha (SAN), Dr. Iti Orugbani, Dr. Promise Ekio, Mr. Otokito Federal, Miss Faith Opuene, Mr. Obosi Churson, and Mr. Seikumo Ekisah.

Also in the list are – Engr. Akpoebidei Alamieyesigha, Mr. Rex George, Daniel Igali, Ebitein Tonyon, Dr. Igwele Newton, Mr. Ayebaina Duba, and Gentle Emelah.

