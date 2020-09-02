Diri forwards two more commissioner-nominees to Bayelsa Assembly for confirmation

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, on Wednesday forwarded names of two additional commissioner-nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

Diri had on August 25 sworn in 24 commissioners after they were confirmed by the Assembly.

The two nominees are Mr. Keme Wariebi and Mr. Erasmus Patrick.

The Speaker of the House, Mr. Abraham Ngobere, read the names of the nominees at the plenary.

Ngobere also read out the names of three nominees for appointment into the Bayelsa State Local Government Service Commission.

The trio are Mr. Lambert Ototo who is the chairman of the commission, Odudu Awipi, and Cleopas Carter.

