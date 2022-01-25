Politics
Diri sacks community leaders after abducted Bayelsa Commissioner regains freedom
The community ruler of Otuokpoti community in Bayelsa state, Chief A.C.T Wongo, has been sacked by the state Governor, Douye Diri, on Monday evening.
Wongo was replaced by Chief Rescue Abe, who will be ruling in an acting capacity, as Governor Diri reiterated his administration’s zero-tolerance for crime and kidnapping.
This move by the state government followed the eventual release of Bayelsa Commissioner for Industry, Trade, and Investment, Federal Otokito, by his abductors days after he was kidnapped.
Read Also: Abducted Bayelsa Commissioner, Otokito, regains freedom
Ripples Nigeria on Monday reported that Otokito had regained freedom four days after he was taken by gunmen at his resident in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state on 20 January.
The Commissioner was tortured by his abductors and was presented to Governor Diri on Monday night after concerted efforts by security operatives, who have now declared four persons wanted over the matter.
Governor Diri also sacked the community’s development committee chairman, Azibalua Amon. He was immediately replaced by Jerry Offor in an acting capacity while the youth president, Emolem Igue, was also sacked and replaced by Shadrach Afiemo.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...