Diri secures PDP ticket for Bayelsa governorship election

The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, on Wednesday, secured the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket for the November 11 election in the state.

Diri was declared the winner of the election after polling 305 votes in the election held at the Gabriel Okara Cultural Centre, Yenagoa.

He was the only candidate that took part in the exercise.

The chairman of the PDP governorship election committee in the state, Governor Ademola Adeleke, made the announcement at the end of the election.

He said: “Having satisfied the requirements of this election and having scored the highest number of votes, I, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, by the power vested in me as the chairman, Chief Returning Officer, hereby declare Senator Douye Diri as the winner of the election.

“I, therefore, return him as the candidate of the PDP in the November 2023 election.”

Diri was inaugurated as Bayelsa governor in February 2020.

