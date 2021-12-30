Politics
Diri signs Bayelsa 2022 budget of N314.4bn
The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, on Thursday signed the state’s 2022 budget of N314.465 billion into law.
The governor presented the 2022 appropriation bill of N310.717 billion to the state House of Assembly on October 20.
The Assembly passed the budget earlier on Thursday, raising the appropriation bill by N3.7 billion.
Diri, who signed the budget at the Government House in Yenagoa, thanked the Assembly for the speedy passage of the document.
He said his administration was working towards reducing the state’s dependence on federal allocations by improving its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).
Diri charged the revenue-generating agencies to increase the state’s IGR from N1 billion to N1.5 billion monthly.
READ ALSO: Bayelsa, regulators disagree on cause of Nembe oil spill
The governor said: “We have to work as a government to move away from dependence on federal allocation which has characterised our state government over the years.
“Therefore, I like to charge the officials in charge of revenue collection to ensure that in 2022 we have better figures of internally generated revenue in our state. The current revenue falls far too short of the expectations of the state government.
“As a government, we are prioritising internally generated revenue as one that must increase under this government.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...