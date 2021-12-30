Diri signs Bayelsa 2022 budget of N314.4bn

The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, on Thursday signed the state’s 2022 budget of N314.465 billion into law.

The governor presented the 2022 appropriation bill of N310.717 billion to the state House of Assembly on October 20.

The Assembly passed the budget earlier on Thursday, raising the appropriation bill by N3.7 billion.

Diri, who signed the budget at the Government House in Yenagoa, thanked the Assembly for the speedy passage of the document.

He said his administration was working towards reducing the state’s dependence on federal allocations by improving its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Diri charged the revenue-generating agencies to increase the state’s IGR from N1 billion to N1.5 billion monthly.

The governor said: “We have to work as a government to move away from dependence on federal allocation which has characterised our state government over the years.

“Therefore, I like to charge the officials in charge of revenue collection to ensure that in 2022 we have better figures of internally generated revenue in our state. The current revenue falls far too short of the expectations of the state government.

“As a government, we are prioritising internally generated revenue as one that must increase under this government.”

