Diri to lead PDP zoning committee ahead of national convention

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum has appointed Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, to chair the committee tasked with determining the zoning of party offices for the upcoming national convention.

According to a statement released on Monday by Diri’s Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, Governors Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State and Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State were also appointed as Vice Chairman and Secretary, respectively, of the zoning committee.

Additionally, the forum recommended the establishment of a National Convention Committee, to be led by Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, with Governors Ademola Adeleke of Osun State as Vice Chairman and Peter Mbah of Enugu State as Secretary.

These recommendations, subject to approval by the National Working Committee (NWC) and the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the PDP, were part of the communique issued following the governors’ meeting at the Oyo State Governor’s Office in Ibadan.

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, who presented the communique, also clarified that the PDP will not participate in any coalition or merger with other political parties in the lead-up to the 2027 elections.

The forum reiterated its intent to seek a Supreme Court ruling on the interpretation of state of emergency declarations and reaffirmed its support for suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

The communique stated, “Noting the nationwide speculations about possible merger of political parties, groups and/or associations, the Forum resolved that the PDP will not join any coalition or merger.

“However, the PDP as a major opposition party welcomes any party, persons or groups that are willing to join it with a view to wresting power and enthroning good leadership in 2027.

“The Forum reiterates its position taken in Asaba on the issue of the National Secretary of the party, but in the wake of the Supreme Court judgment, Forum resolved to recommend that the Deputy National Secretary acts as National Secretary, pending the nomination and ratification of a Substantive Secretary from the South East Zone and NEC respectively at its next meeting.

“The Forum reasserts our collective determination to avert a rape of our constitutional democracy; hence the decision to approach the Supreme Court to give a clear-cut verdict on the interpretation of the provisions of the law on the declaration of State of Emergency in any state.

“The Forum restates its solidarity with His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, on the ordeal into which his state and people are being plunged by the declaration of a state of emergency. And we reiterate our commitment to stand with him till the end.

“The Forum finds alarming the worsening security situation in the country, as evidenced in parts of the country especially Borno, Plateau, Katsina and Edo States. The Forum calls for review and reordering of priorities and strategies, including adopting a bottom-up template that guarantees the sub-nationals to constitute an effective line of defence against security breaches.

“While raising the concerns above, we condemn the recent attacks in Plateau State, and commiserate with the government and people of the state, especially those who lost their lives and property during this unfortunate mishap.

“The Forum resolves that working in conjunction with the National Working Committee (NWC) and other relevant organs of the party, to hold a NEC Meeting on the 27th of May, 2025; constitute a Zoning Committee that will address all issues relating to zoning of party offices and hold an early convention in August 2025, precisely on the 28th, 29th and 30th in the ancient city of Kano.

“The Forum equally recommends the constitution of the Zoning and National Convention Committees for ratification by the NWC and NEC as follows: Zoning Committee: Gov. Douye Diri – Chairman; Gov. Dauda Lawal – Vice Chairman and Gov. Caleb Mutfwang – Secretary, while the National Convention Committee has Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri as Chairman; Gov. Ademola Adeleke as Vice Chairman and Gov. Peter Mbah as Secretary.”

Attendees included Governors Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Agbu Kefas (Taraba), Peter Mbah (Enugu), and Deputy Governors Akon Eyakenyi (Akwa Ibom) and Monday Onyeme (Delta).

