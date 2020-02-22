DIRI Vs LYON: IYC hints on plans to attack Bayelsa

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide on Friday said there are plans by disgruntled politicians to visit Bayelsa State with violence ahead of the Supreme Court review of the judgment that sacked the former governor-elect, David Lyon and his deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

According to the IYC, desperate politicians were bent in causing chaos including carrying out a coordinated attack of oil installations in the state against the overall interest of the Ijaw nation.

The group stated this in a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Alfred Kemepado, warning against the plot, while also calling those behind it to give peace a chance.

The IYC, which congratulated Senators Douye Diri and Lawrence Ewhrudjakpor on their inaugurations as the governor and deputy governor of Bayelsa State, counseled persons angry at the twist in the state to explore legal or political means to address their grievances.

He said instead of planning violence, aggrieved persons should follow democratic procedures to ensure peace and stability in the interest of the Ijaw nation.

Calling in the security agencies to be proactive and be at alert to avoid loss of lives and property, Kemepado appealed to the incumbent governor to accommodate all Ijaw people in and outside Bayelsa State irrespective of their political persuasions.

“If any person or party feels aggrieved by the Supreme Court judgment that consequentially made Sen. Douye Diri governor, such persons should approach the courts for redress or seek political solutions rather than indulge in any unlawful activity that could endanger life and property in any part of Ijaw land.

“All Ijaws are equal and have right to aspire to become anything in Ijaw land. The IYC warns against incitement of the state and the region to violence because of politics, stressing that politicians are less than one percent of the population of ijaws who go about their lawful businesses daily.

“We also warn some persons to desist from activities that could put the state and the region in a bad light. Any person or group of persons, who make themselves available for paid violence in the Niger Delta is totally on the wrong side of history.

“We want to also caution the political class and paymasters of instability to desist forthwith as their selfish plots and activities are known to all.

“We stress that instead of plotting instability for the state because of self-serving political ambitions, everybody should come together to build a more peaceful and prosperous Bayelsa State”, the statement read in part.

