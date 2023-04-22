Metro
Disabled persons demand free education, healthcare in Gombe
The Joint National Association for Persons With Disabilities (JONAPWD) in Gombe State on Saturday demanded inclusion in governance and access to quality healthcare, among other opportunities in the state.
The Chairman of JONAPWD in the state, Dr. Ishiyaku Adamu, who addressed journalists at a two-day stakeholders’ consultative forum meeting on the Gombe State Disability Bill, lamented that persons with disabilities had suffered over the years due to the state government’s failure to domesticate the National Disability Bill
He said the development had affected the socioeconomic development of disabled persons in the state.
Adamu said: “Persons With Disabilities over the years have been neglected and they lack opportunities in almost all aspects of life. Today, we have come with stakeholders to talk about how Gombe State Government can support and sign the Gombe State Disability Bill, which has been done in 14 states so far across the country.
READ ALSO: NGO deploys 200 disabled persons as election observers in Anambra
“The bill talks about free education for people with disability, persons with disability lack opportunities so they are not educated.
“There is a relationship between poverty and disability. Most of the parents of persons with disabilities lack funds to carter for their wards. Even those with opportunities don’t see it as a priority and they prioritise other things.
“But if the government makes education free for PWDs it will go a long way to making persons with disabilities part of the society and not a liability for the community the same as healthcare. PWDs are facing pre-existing health issues particularly those with spinal cord injuries and access to healthcare is very expensive.
“It’s very difficult and less than one percent has access to published materials. Most of the textbooks or reading materials in schools and even for leisure are not in a format that a blind person can read.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...