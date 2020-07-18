Disaster averted as fuel laden truck goes up in flames in Lagos

Disaster was averted in the early hours of Saturday as a tanker loaded with 46,000 litres of petrol caught fire at the Secretariat Bus Stop in the Alausa area of Lagos State.

The incident was said to have happened around 1 am with the head of the truck badly burnt by the fire.

But tragedy was averted when first responders drafted to the scene put out the fire before any probable explosion of the liquid content.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), said no life was lost and no injury recorded.

Explaining how the operation was conducted, Okunbor said: “While the fire in the engine compartment was being attacked, the tanker portion was being blanketed simultaneously to keep the temperature of the content stable and safe.

“The fire was put out successfully by the combined efforts of the LASEMA Response Team, as well, as men of the Lagos State Fire Services.

“The fire affected only the head of the tanker. No spillage was observed. Efforts were made to take the affected tanker off the road with the use of the Agency’s Super metro.

“The affected oil tanker has been towed-off the road to a safe place nearby. The road is now free for vehicular activities.”

