DISASTER! Nigeria loses 17 officers in 3 military plane crashes in 4 months | Ripples Nigeria

News
DISASTER! Nigeria loses 17 officers in 3 military plane crashes in 4 months
Nigeria’s military has, in the past four months, borne the sad news of three military plane crashes which have led to the death of at least 17 officers.
Here is a rundown of the unfortunate accidents that have kept the nation wreathing in pains, and moruning.
May 21, 2021
Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru and eleven others die in plane crash
Late evening Friday, news made the rounds that Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, lost his life in an air crash in Kaduna.
Air Force spokesman, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, confirmed the unfortunate incident in a tweet but gave no numbers of the dead.
March 31, 2021
2 die on board a fighter jet
An Air Force fighter jet, NAF 475 went off radar on Wednesday evening, March 31. It was said to have lost contact in Borno State while on a mission to support ground troops. Boko Haram terrorists claimed, on April 2, in a video that it shot down the jet. Air Force spokesman, Gabkwet said in a statement that the Alpha-Jet lost contact with radar in Borno State “while on interdiction mission in support of grounds troops.” The 2 crew members on the plane died.
READ ALSO: Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru, dies in air crash
February 21, 2021
7 officers die in plane crash in Abuja
On Sunday morning, February 21, seven people died after a Nigerian military plane crashed short of a runaway in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. It was said to have crashed due to an engine failure. The plane was on its way to Minna, Niger State capital.
The multiple crashes in so short a period have raised concerns over the fitness of aircraft in the country’s military fleet.
Nigerian lawmakers have recently began a probe of the huge sums of money budgeted for the military since the coming of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.
In one such appearance at a committee hearing of the Senate, the late Ibrahim Attahiru had, upon query, responded that it was unfair to ask him to account for money collected and disbursed under the administration of ex-Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai.
By: John Chukwu
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
FIFA to consider holding World Cup every two years rather than four
World football governing body, FIFA is considering making the men’s and women’s World Cups a biennial event rather than quadrennial....
With nothing to play for, Messi to miss Barca’s final game of season
Lionel Messi has been given the permission to miss Barcelona’s final La Liga game of the season against Eibar on...
Eight persons arrested after racist abuse of Spurs player on Twitter
Eight persons have been arrested and released under investigation after an unnamed Tottenham player was racially abused on Twitter. The...
Moses signs permanent deal with Spartak after completing loan stay
Former Super Eagles winger, Victor Moses has signed a permanent deal with Russian Premier League club Spartak Moscow. Moses linked...
Ex- Olympic champion, Lee Evans dies at 74
Former American sprinter, Lee Evans, is dead. He was 74. Former Green Eagles captain, Segun Odegbami, who is a close...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s Kobocourse launches e-learning platform for content creators. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Kobocourse launches...
Nigeria’s KDL launches digital library for kids. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s KDL launches...
Kenya’s Mazi Mobility launches flagship electric motorcycle fleet. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenya’s Mazi Mobility...
Nigeria’s BFREE closes $800k seed round from VC. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s BFREE closes...
AlphaCode awards R2-m to support Fintech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. AlphaCode awards R2-million...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Today, let’s do a quick one on: • Afrinurse launch • Cyber crime via messaging apps • CDcare launch •...