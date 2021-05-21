 DISASTER! Nigeria loses 17 officers in 3 military plane crashes in 4 months | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

News

DISASTER! Nigeria loses 17 officers in 3 military plane crashes in 4 months

Published

29 seconds ago

on

Nigeria’s military has, in the past four months, borne the sad news of three military plane crashes which have led to the death of at least 17 officers.

Here is a rundown of the unfortunate accidents that have kept the nation wreathing in pains, and moruning.

May 21, 2021

Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru and eleven others die in plane crash

Late evening Friday, news made the rounds that Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, lost his life in an air crash in Kaduna.

Air Force spokesman, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, confirmed the unfortunate incident in a tweet but gave no numbers of the dead.

March 31, 2021

2 die on board a fighter jet

An Air Force fighter jet, NAF 475 went off radar on Wednesday evening, March 31. It was said to have lost contact in Borno State while on a mission to support ground troops. Boko Haram terrorists claimed, on April 2, in a video that it shot down the jet. Air Force spokesman, Gabkwet said in a statement that the Alpha-Jet lost contact with radar in Borno State “while on interdiction mission in support of grounds troops.” The 2 crew members on the plane died.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru, dies in air crash

February 21, 2021

7 officers die in plane crash in Abuja

On Sunday morning, February 21, seven people died after a Nigerian military plane crashed short of a runaway in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. It was said to have crashed due to an engine failure. The plane was on its way to Minna, Niger State capital.

The multiple crashes in so short a period have raised concerns over the fitness of aircraft in the country’s military fleet.

Nigerian lawmakers have recently began a probe of the huge sums of money budgeted for the military since the coming of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

In one such appearance at a committee hearing of the Senate, the late Ibrahim Attahiru had, upon query, responded that it was unfair to ask him to account for money collected and disbursed under the administration of ex-Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai.

By: John Chukwu

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations4 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

FIFA, NFF FIFA, NFF
Sports2 hours ago

FIFA to consider holding World Cup every two years rather than four

World football governing body, FIFA is considering making the men’s and women’s World Cups a biennial event rather than quadrennial....
Sports9 hours ago

With nothing to play for, Messi to miss Barca’s final game of season

Lionel Messi has been given the permission to miss Barcelona’s final La Liga game of the season against Eibar on...
Sports9 hours ago

Eight persons arrested after racist abuse of Spurs player on Twitter

Eight persons have been arrested and released under investigation after an unnamed Tottenham player was racially abused on Twitter. The...
Sports1 day ago

Moses signs permanent deal with Spartak after completing loan stay

Former Super Eagles winger, Victor Moses has signed a permanent deal with Russian Premier League club Spartak Moscow. Moses linked...
Sports2 days ago

Ex- Olympic champion, Lee Evans dies at 74

Former American sprinter, Lee Evans, is dead. He was 74. Former Green Eagles captain, Segun Odegbami, who is a close...

Latest Tech News

Tech7 hours ago

Nigeria’s Kobocourse launches e-learning platform for content creators. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Kobocourse launches...
Tech1 day ago

Nigeria’s KDL launches digital library for kids. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s KDL launches...
Tech2 days ago

Kenya’s Mazi Mobility launches flagship electric motorcycle fleet. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenya’s Mazi Mobility...
Tech3 days ago

Nigeria’s BFREE closes $800k seed round from VC. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s BFREE closes...
Tech4 days ago

AlphaCode awards R2-m to support Fintech startups. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. AlphaCode awards R2-million...
Tech6 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Today, let’s do a quick one on: • Afrinurse launch • Cyber crime via messaging apps • CDcare launch •...