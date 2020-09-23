Discarding Oshiomhole 'could translate to political suicide', ex-PDP chair cautions Edo APC | Ripples Nigeria

A former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Felix Obuah has pleaded with the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to sack Adams Oshiomhole.

A recent report had claimed that the APC in Edo was planing to sack Oshiomhole, a former governor of the state and ex-national chairman of the party, for allegedly causing the party to lose the last Saturday governorship election in the state to the PDP and its candidate Godwin Obaseki.

However, the APC has since denied having any intention to sack Oshiomhole from the party.

But Obuah, in a statement on Wednesday, which was signed by his spokesman, Jerry Needam said:

“As true and evident as it has shown that the APC lost the Edo governorship election, largely because of Oshiomhole’s intransigence and arrogance, expelling him at this material time could only translate to political suicide for the already beleaguered Edo-born politician.”

“I’m indeed sorry for the Edo APC supporters on the account that the state had suffered in the hands of Oshiomhole both as Edo State governor and as the national chairman of the party.

“Nonetheless, I beseech you to forgive him but if contrary to my plea, you are still bent on discarding him, I think the PDP will definitely not accept him into our more responsible and united party.’’

