Discharged patient in Delta says COVID-19 in Nigeria is a scam, gives reasons

A patient who was recently treated of COVID-19 and discharged in Delta State has said that the matter of the virus is a scam in Nigeria.

The patient, a female, aged 36, made the claim when she spoke to newsmen on Monday, May 18.

The state on April 17, confirmed her positive of the dreaded virus and she was kept and treated in an isolation center in Warri for 17 day, when she was confirmed negative.

She had then insisted she was not suffering from the virus but decided to receive the treatment.

But speaking to newsmen after her discharge she said:

“It was an audio result that I got. They called me to tell me that I was positive but did not give me any result. Before I was taken there I already said the virus is not in this country. We cannot curb its spread if it is in this nation.

“The disease may be in the western world, but not here. Keeping me there (Isolation Center) was against my wish.

“The markets are crowded; if it is here more people would have been affected. The banks are also crowded.

“It’s a scam in this nation. I am a witness. I have been there. I may have stayed at the isolation centre, but I do not see myself as a COVID-19 patient.

“My friend who was with me before I was admitted is living his normal life. He is fine. His test was negative. How about my family at home? When I was sick my mother was the one bathing me and even slept in the same room with me many times. She is almost 70 and still living her normal life. Imagine the close contact she had with me.

“They did not plan the drama before they went on stage. They would have quarantined my family. The reports that the doctors that attended to me were all tested positive for COVID-19 are all fabricated stories.”

It would be recalled that the index covid-19 patient in Benue state, Mrs Susan Idoko had also insisted that she did not have the virus, despite being kept in isolation by government for over 45 days.

She said she refused to receive the treatment as she had not exhibited any symptom of the disease.

She had also given the government an ultimatum to release her, or else she would drag them to court for keeping her against her will.

