Discord in Rivers PDP, as aspirants fight over mandate

The Rivers State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been plagued with in-fighting after Morgan Tom-West, a former governorship aspirant in the most recent primary, filed a lawsuit against the party’s flagbearer, Siminialayi Fubara, before a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt.

Tom-West is requesting in the lawsuit that the court issue an injunction preventing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognizing Fubara as the PDP’s nominee for governor in the state.

Additionally, he is pleading with the court to stop the PDP from designating Fubara as the party’s candidate and submitting his name to INEC.

Tom-West stated that Fubara was created through a flawed process.

This was stated in a 61-paragraph document that Ibrahim Idaiye, the plaintiff’s attorney, submitted.

According to the lawsuit, PDP proclaimed Fubara’s name as the winner in violation of the requirements and regulations of the Electoral Act 2022.

The affidavit further stated that Fubara, who has been declared the PDP’s governorship candidate, did not receive a majority of the delegates’ votes during the governorship primary held on May 25, 2022.

As a result, Fubara requested that the court disqualify him in the interest of justice and fairness.

