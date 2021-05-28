Discos, Gencos, TCN to compensate Nigerians for lack of power supply | Ripples Nigeria

News
Discos, Gencos, TCN to compensate Nigerians for lack of power supply
Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) says electricity customers will be compensated for lack of power supply from July.
The distribution companies will be penalised for poor power supply.
Electricity consumers are in five band categories: Band A consist of customers that receive 20 hours of power and above daily; band B is for customers receiving power for 16 hours daily, band C customers get power for 12 hours and above a day.
Customers in band D enjoy power for eight hours and above, while band E customers receive four to eight hours power supply daily. However, despite this arrangement, customers still don’t get the appropriate period allocation.
According to the Deputy General Manager, Markets Competition and Rates, NERC, Abba Terab, entities will now be penalised for not supplying based on arrangements.
READ ALSO: Five hikes since 2015 but no electricity, lawmakers urge NERC to reverse tariff increase
“If I am in band A, I should get band A service and when I am paying band A service and I don’t get band A service, but I get band B service, I should be compensated accordingly. That’s the position of the commission and it has been made very clear to all operators within the industry.
“We believe that by the time we carry out the minor review, this will be done. When the automation of the meters is done, compensation will be on a monthly basis. If over a period of six months a customer does not get minimum service, he will get a refund on a monthly basis for the energy.” Terab said.
He made this known during the 58th session of the “Power Dialogue” organised by the Electricity Hub.
Terab said if the Discos were not to blame for the lack of supply, the distribution companies will be compensated by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), and if it’s the Generation Companies at fault, they will be penalised.
Fakoyejo Ayodeji
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...