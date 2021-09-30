Discussions on federalism must continue for country’s unity —Igbokwe

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Joe Igbokwe has reiterated calls for federalism in order to tackle the country’s challenges while imploring Nigerians to exercise patience.

Igbokwe noted that Nigeria was performing well in spite of its challenges as the 61st anniversary comes up on Friday, October 1.

The politician made this call during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

Igbokwe explained that the issue of federalism cannot be tackled in a day due to issues of diverse interests by stakeholders.

“We have fared well despite infractions, we still remain the big nation in Africa, the highest economy in Africa, the most educated in Africa and the best of everything in Africa despite our challenges.

“We must continue to improve on the issues of federalism. Issues of federalism are not resolved in a day because we are dealing with diversity and we don’t speak one language.

“Even people that are speaking one language are fighting. Ours is better. So, we must agree that we are doing very well. People write us off but we still remain a destination in Africa,’’ Igbokwe said.

READ ALSO: Joe Igbokwe warns IPOB, tags members, supporters ‘lowest of the low, dregs of society’

He said every nation in the world, including the US, has its challenges and that Nigeria was not doing badly.

“Here, we magnify everything because we don’t value what we have. We are doing well and there is hope. There will be infractions, there will be divisions; there will be crises.

“The obvious and the painful truth is that Nigeria remains a big nation in Africa, the biggest business hub in Africa, most educated, and the biggest economy,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions