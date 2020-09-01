Discussions on resumption of universities still ongoing —Minister

Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, the Minister of State for Education, has revealed that discussions on the resumption of universities in the country were still ongoing with the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The Minister who revealed this on Monday during the Presidential Task Force on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) briefing in Abuja, said that the Buhari-led government has received feedback from all universities on their preparedness to resume school.

He said, “On resumption of schools, discussion is still ongoing.

“We have received feedback from all universities on their states of preparedness.”

“These are being tabled before the PTF.” he added.

This came after the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, on Monday warned states planning to fully reopen schools to be guided by the experiences of countries like France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The Lagos State government had on Saturday directed all private and public schools in the state to start preparation for resumption of academic activities by September 21.

Mustapha, who made the call at the PTF daily press briefing in Abuja, however, said the task force was not against the reopening of schools provided such plans complied with the COVID-19 protocols.

