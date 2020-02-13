Disgruntled politicians hired thugs to boo Buhari in Maiduguri – Presidency

The Presidency on Thursday accused the disgruntled opposition politicians of paying miscreants to boo the President Muhammadu Buhari during his visit to Maiduguri, Borno State.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, stated this during an interview with the Hausa Service of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in Abuja.

Some residents of the Borno State capital had on Wednesday, the President during his condolence visit to the state over last Sunday’s terror attack that killed over 30 travelers in Auno Town.

The presidential aide said: “I was part of the delegation that entered Maiduguri right from the airport to the Palace of the Shehu of Borno. The people came out to say thank you and welcome us.

“But there was a group which came out shouting ‘we don’t want.’

“Maybe some politicians gathered some miscreants and paid them money to boo the President.”

He said whoever recorded the incident and shared it on social media didn’t do justice to the people of Borno State whom he said had a reputation for welcoming guests.

