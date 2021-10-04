Sports
Disgusting to hate an individual because of skin colour, Osimhen reacts to abuse
Super Eagles and Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen has reacted to the racial abuse he suffered from Fiorentina fans during a Serie A game on Sunday.
Osimhen was racially abused by the fans after Napoli sealed a 2-1 win in the game, their seventh consecutive league win of the campaign.
According to reports, the Nigeria striker along with Senegal defender, Kalidou Koulibaly and Cameroon’s Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa were victims of the abuse.
Following the incident, Fiorentina director general Joe Barone went to personally apologise to Koulibaly and his teammates.
Read Also: Osimhen confident Napoli will bounce back from poor Europa League run
And reacting to the abuse, Osimhen wrote:”Speak to your kids, your parents, make them understand how disgusting it is to hate an individual because of the colour of their skin.”
Osimhen was once again outstanding for Napoli as they claimed their seventh straight league win.
The Nigerian helped his side on Sunday to get back into the game after he was fouled inside the box which saw the referee point to the penalty spot.
Osimhen has scored four Serie A goals this season for the Naples club.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...