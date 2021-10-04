Disgusting to hate an individual because of skin colour, Osimhen reacts to abuse

Super Eagles and Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen has reacted to the racial abuse he suffered from Fiorentina fans during a Serie A game on Sunday.

Osimhen was racially abused by the fans after Napoli sealed a 2-1 win in the game, their seventh consecutive league win of the campaign.

According to reports, the Nigeria striker along with Senegal defender, Kalidou Koulibaly and Cameroon’s Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa were victims of the abuse.

Following the incident, Fiorentina director general Joe Barone went to personally apologise to Koulibaly and his teammates.

And reacting to the abuse, Osimhen wrote:”Speak to your kids, your parents, make them understand how disgusting it is to hate an individual because of the colour of their skin.”

Osimhen was once again outstanding for Napoli as they claimed their seventh straight league win.

The Nigerian helped his side on Sunday to get back into the game after he was fouled inside the box which saw the referee point to the penalty spot.

Osimhen has scored four Serie A goals this season for the Naples club.

