Dismissed army officer on the run, two others arrested over alledged fraud | Ripples Nigeria

Two persons have been arrested by the Jigawa State police command, over alleged fraud in Hadejia local Government area of the state.

This disclosure was made by the spokesman of the command, SP Abdu Jinjiri.

The suspects who were identified as Maxwell Saheed and smart Victor were discovered to be residents of the Maimalari army barracks in Damaturu.

It was learnt that another suspect involved in the crime, named David Joshua, is suspected to be a dismissed army officer who took to his heels at the time of the arrest.

According to Jinjiri, the suspects were arrested for allegedly duping a car dealer by sending him a fake transfer alert.

“Three young persons went to Hadejia to buy a Golf 3 saloon vehicle from one Umar Garba.

“They agreed to buy the car at the rate of N1,400,00, which they instantly transferred the money into the account of the car seller.

“Having received an alert of the deposited money, the vehicle and its particulars were given to them,” he said.

Jinjiri added that the alert was realized to be fake when the victim went to the bank to withdraw the money.

In the course of investigation, it was discovered that one Sule Wada of Dutse, recognized one of the suspects who also duped him in the same way and went away with his Mercedes vehicle.

According to the police spokesperson, the case is under investigation as effort is being intensified to arrest the fleeing suspect.

