Dismissed police sergeant sentenced to death for killing bus driver over N100 bribe

A dismissed Police Sergeant, James Imhalu, has been sentenced to death by hanging by a High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, after he was found guilty of killing a commercial bus driver, Legbara David,

for refusing to pay a N100 bribe the police demanded.

While delivering judgement, the presiding judge, Justice Elsie Thompson, said the prosecution was able to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt before the court and showed that the convict intentionally fired a shot at David at Whimpey Junction, Port Harcourt.

Thompson who described Imhalu as a serial trigger-happy policeman who should not be allowed to remain in the society, pronounced the sentence of death by hanging on the sacked police officer.

