Dispatch rider accused of kidnapping child in Lagos exonerated, as baby’s mother speaks

The mother of the child who was allegedly kidnapped by a dispatch rider in Lagos state last weekend has confirmed that the embattled man is her child’s uncle.

On Saturday, March 12, Ripples Nigeria reported that the Lagos State Police Command confirmed that they would investigate the situation around the alleged abduction of a baby in Sangotedo area of Lagos, by the dispatch rider.

A video on social media had shown the rider being harassed by a mob, as he was almost lynched as he was being accused of concealing the baby in his carrier.

But the mother of the child has revealed that the dispatch rider is innocent and should be pardoned for instigating panic.

Read also: Police arraign dispatch rider for allegedly stealing $10,000

She said he is not a kidnapper as was claimed in a video shared by locals who saw him with the child and assumed the worst.

“I’m the one that gave him the baby by myself because I trust him. He is the baby’s uncle,” the child’s mother said.

Watch the video below.

"He is innocent, He did not kidnap my baby" Mother clears dispatch rider of kidnapping her baby following claims he was caught with her baby in his delivery box. Watch full video on https://t.co/njSzPqr3yI pic.twitter.com/qmt4s8ev8V — GIST NETWORK (@gistnetwork_) March 14, 2022

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now