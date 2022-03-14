Metro
Dispatch rider accused of kidnapping child in Lagos exonerated, as baby’s mother speaks
The mother of the child who was allegedly kidnapped by a dispatch rider in Lagos state last weekend has confirmed that the embattled man is her child’s uncle.
On Saturday, March 12, Ripples Nigeria reported that the Lagos State Police Command confirmed that they would investigate the situation around the alleged abduction of a baby in Sangotedo area of Lagos, by the dispatch rider.
A video on social media had shown the rider being harassed by a mob, as he was almost lynched as he was being accused of concealing the baby in his carrier.
But the mother of the child has revealed that the dispatch rider is innocent and should be pardoned for instigating panic.
Read also: Police arraign dispatch rider for allegedly stealing $10,000
She said he is not a kidnapper as was claimed in a video shared by locals who saw him with the child and assumed the worst.
“I’m the one that gave him the baby by myself because I trust him. He is the baby’s uncle,” the child’s mother said.
Watch the video below.
"He is innocent, He did not kidnap my baby" Mother clears dispatch rider of kidnapping her baby following claims he was caught with her baby in his delivery box. Watch full video on https://t.co/njSzPqr3yI pic.twitter.com/qmt4s8ev8V
— GIST NETWORK (@gistnetwork_) March 14, 2022
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...